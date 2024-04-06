From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Scientists have documented changes in animal behaviors during the darkness of a total solar eclipse — bats pour out of their caves in the middle of the day, and birds get ready to sleep.

But there’s been less research on whether animals react to a partial solar eclipse, when only a part of the sun appears to be covered by the moon.

On Monday, people in the Philadelphia region can experience a near 90% coverage of the eclipse. Visitors to the Philadelphia Zoo will have a chance to help scientists determine whether animals can sense the light changes of a partial eclipse.

“One of the amazing things about having a zoo is that it’s a living collection of animals. It is constantly growing, evolving, changing,” said primate and mammal curator Michael Stern. “And this is just a question that a lot of people started asking us as the eclipse was getting closer and closer, and we realized we really don’t know the answer to it.”