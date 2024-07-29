In Pa., spotted lanternflies’ knack for hitchhiking is proving crucial to their staying power

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Spotted lanternflies are back in the Philly region, and in the 10 years since they first appeared in Pennsylvania, scientists have learned important details about the damage they cause — and what makes them so effective.

Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, said the good news is that they do not damage crops as much as scientists had feared 10 years ago.

“They don’t damage, for example, row crops … corn and wheat and those kinds of things … They don’t damage mature hardwoods. They tend to feed on immature trees and young plants,” she said.

However, Powers said the lanternflies can extensively damage grapevines, posing a big threat to vineyards. She added that Pittsburgh is being swarmed with lanternflies this year, like Philadelphia was a few years ago. The department is keeping a close watch to prevent them from spreading to the growing wine industry in Erie.

“Pittsburgh looks a little bit like Philadelphia did maybe three years ago. They’re seeing lanternflies everywhere,” she said. “They’re hitting people in Pittsburgh in the face.”

Since making their U.S. debut in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 2014, lanternflies have spread across the country to 16 other states, recently as far west as Illinois. Now, scientists have a better sense of how they accomplished that feat, despite the fact that they are not very good at flying; they glide more than fly.