Penn State researchers aim to debunk myths surrounding spotted lanternfly

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Researchers at Penn State are trying to set the record straight about the invasive spotted lanternfly.

“The early lack of understanding about the spotted lanternfly, coupled with frustration, has led to the sharing of erroneous information, especially on social media,” said Julie Urban, associate research professor of entomology at Penn State.

Some misconceptions about the spotted lanternfly came as a result of misunderstandings about the bug soon after it was discovered in Berks County in 2014.

Urban said early guidance was based on information about how the lanternfly affected crops in South Korea–where it is also invasive–but its impacts in the commonwealth are different.

For example, scientists initially believed it threatened all kinds of plants, including trees used for timber, an important industry in the state.