‘Squash it, smash it … just get rid of it’: Spotted lanternfly continues to spread in Pa.

This story originally appeared on WITF.

The invasive species known as the spotted lanternfly is spreading across Pennsylvania. The state Department of Agriculture is encouraging people to kill any of the bugs they see.

The red-winged critters are increasing in numbers in midstate counties like Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster, Perry, and York, where the state has set up a quarantine zone designed to slow the spread.

Julie Urban with Penn State’s Department of Entomology said they are more noticeable right now because they are in their “teenage phase.” She said that means they are feeding a lot and ready to reproduce.

“That’s why you’re seeing them now… they’re looking for additional food resources to complete that reproductive maturation, so they can mate and lay eggs,” she said.