From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Move over spotted lanternfly — there’s a new invasive insect in town.

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced that the “highly destructive” box tree moth, which originally hails from Asia, has officially entered the state.

The moth was spotted in two Erie County cemeteries, which are now quarantined. It has also appeared in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Ontario, Canada.

The good news is, unlike the spotted lanternfly, which harms a wide range of plants, the box tree moth has only one victim: boxwoods, a non-native shrub commonly used for hedging and topiary.

“It’s one of the most popular ornamentals,” said entomologist Michael Skvarla, an assistant research professor at Penn State who runs their Insect Identification Laboratory. “So, yay — it’s not going to hurt native ecosystems, but it is going to have a sizable impact because boxwood is so extremely popular all over the place.”

Impact on Pennsylvania’s green industry

The Pennsylvania Landscape & Nursery Association (PLNA), a trade association comprising wholesale nurseries, greenhouses, landscape contractors and retail garden centers, has been tracking the progress of the box tree moth for several years, at least since it appeared in the U.S. in 2021.

Gregg Robertson, who represents the PLNA’s legislative, regulatory and policy interests, says that although Pennsylvania is not among the top 10 states producing boxwoods, the moth could do real harm to individual producers.

“For the industry as a whole, it’s not a big deal economically,” Robertson said. “However, for those nurseries producing boxwoods, it is a big deal. One of the largest boxwood producers in Pennsylvania is in Erie County. They account for a substantial portion of Pennsylvania’s overall boxwood production. Monitoring and treating for the pest (if it is found) will increase their boxwood production costs.”

The moth could also prove challenging for locales that house a lot of boxwoods, such as residential and commercial landscapes, and may eventually lead to a decline in the plants’ popularity.

The box tree moth is the latest in a succession of stressors for Pennsylvania’s nursery industry, which has faced challenges since the Great Recession of 2008.

“This is due to many factors such as increasing land costs, pressure due to urbanization, increasing production costs, invasive species, labor shortages and inadequate succession planning on the part of aging-out nursery owners,” Robertson said. “Box tree moths could be the proverbial straw for some smaller producers that grow boxwoods.”

Other recent invasive threats to boxwoods and beyond include boxwood blight, a fungal disease that can kill boxwoods, and the emerald ash borer, an Asian beetle that has wiped out hundreds of millions of ash trees across the state, leading to heavy losses for many Pennsylvania nurseries.

“We are now concerned about vascular stem disease, which affects primarily red buds, red maples and dogwoods, three extremely valuable and popular tree species,” Robertson said. “It affects primarily nursery stock and is present in states south of Pennsylvania, such as Virginia. We don’t know much about the cause or the cure, but it can render entire blocks of these trees in a nursery unsaleable.”