From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The invasive spotted lanternflies have just begun to hatch in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, sending the black beetle-like nymphs with white spots crawling, and more often hopping, from one juicy plant to the next. The planthopper, as it is known in the entomology world, first arrived from Asia in 2014, likely hitching a ride on a shipping container and landing in Berks County, Pa.

Since then, the pest has spread to 18 states, and almost every county in Pennsylvania is under a quarantine for the bug — meaning businesses transporting equipment need to have obtained a permit that includes training on how to spot egg sacs and infestations. A 2019 report by Penn State found that lanternfly damage to the state’s agriculture could cost an estimated loss of $50.1 million per year, along with 484 jobs.

The state and federal government have spent millions researching the invader to understand how to keep it from spreading and damaging crops, specifically grapevines. And while the spotted lanternfly is not a picky eater, its favorite meal is another invader that was brought to the U.S. in 1784 by the wealthy West Philadelphia gardener William Hamilton — the now ubiquitous tree of heaven.

Turns out there may be a good reason for that. When the lanternfly feeds on the tree of heaven, it becomes bitter tasting to a lot of predators.

What eats the spotted lanternfly?

When the lanternfly first arrived, scientists worried that it had no natural predator. But a decade since its arrival, researchers are discovering that more and more native species are munching on the bug.

Penn State professor of entomology Kelli Hoover did a citizen science survey during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when a lot of people were out in nature, smashing as many of the lanternflies as they could find. Hoover wanted to know if anything was actually eating them.

“We had almost 2000 reports of animals feeding on spotted lanternfly in nature,” Hoover said.

“And it was incredible how many different species there were, and there were lots of reports of arthropods, spiders, ants, lots and lots of insects, birds, many, many, many, different types of birds were feeding on them.”

People reported seeing raccoons, chipmunks, frogs, and even fish eat lanternflies on occasion. What Hoover discovered in her experiments is that when lanternflies don’t feed from the tree of heaven, they seem more palatable to vertebrates like birds. It’s not that animals won’t feed on those that have munched on tree of heaven sap, but they much prefer those that don’t.

Arthropods on the other hand — spiders, ants, praying mantis — really don’t seem to care what the spotted lanternfly has eaten.

“Our star predator is something called the spined soldier bug, it’s a predatory stink bug,” Hoover said. “They are small, and they mass attack as a group and dig their beaks into it and suck all the juices out.”

Hoover said she has also found increasing numbers of eggs from the Carolina Mantis and the Chinese mantis, soldier bugs and wheel bugs, in areas of heavy lanternfly infestation. “They’re all just kind of hanging out, and when the lantern flies start hatching and they move right over and go after them.”

Hoover’s current research is looking to see if the spined soldier bug could control the spotted lanternfly population naturally.

“Do they increase their rate of predation when the lanternfly populations increase? Because if they do… they could be released to help boost populations of those things, like in a vineyard.”