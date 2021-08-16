Summer is at its peak. So is the spotted lanternfly

At bay in Cape May, on the march in Jersey City

In Cape May this summer, it appears the invader has remained at bay. Barbara Wilde, owner of Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May, said her vineyards remain untouched.

“We hand prune and walk the vineyard every day, so we constantly have eyes on the vines,” Wilde said. “We don’t have any issues.”

But elsewhere in the state the situation is not so positive. According to The Jersey Journal, Jersey City is experiencing lanternfly infestations. Dawn Giambalvo, president of Canco Park Conservancy, told the Journal that she estimates lanternfly numbers in the city have reached into the “tens of thousands.”

Following the lanternfly’s arrival to New Jersey, the state’s Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine zone that encompassed eight counties — Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem, Somerset, and Warren. Anyone traveling into or out of these counties, says the department, should inspect their vehicles, boats and backpacks, as well as other transported items like plant containers, outdoor furniture, lumber, and storage sheds. (Read the full list here.)

“The most important thing is to make sure that we don’t continue to move it into other places,” entomologist Korman said. “The prohibition of movement is really key.”

Beyond creating the quarantine zone, the state is now taking more decisive action. Last year, crews from the state agriculture department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture embarked on a suppression effort that resulted in the treatment of over 20,000 acres of land across 600 properties in the quarantined counties.

Search and destroy

In March, New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher, implored property owners to “look for and destroy” any egg masses they encounter. And in the recently passed state budget, over $500,000 was allocated to the department for the management of the invasion.

In 2018 and 2019, the department tested “many synthetic insecticides” on lanternfly egg masses and found that the most effective products were “paraffinic and/or mineral oils such as JMS Stylet oil, Damoil and Lesco Horticultural oil,” which are commonly used by fruit growers and usually available at garden centers.

“The use of oils provides not only a safe, environmentally friendly option but also provides control to some egg masses that are not accessible for physical removal or smashing,” the department says. “However, for egg masses that are within a reachable area, smashing or scraping the egg masses will provide greater efficacy than the ovicides currently available.”

Nielson, of the Rutgers entomology program, recommends homeowners use a combination of traps, which are best for when the lanternfly is in its nymph stage, and soapy-water-solution, neem oil, or insecticides on trees with high numbers — over 100 — of adults. However, she says insecticides should be used with caution and according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Korman also pointed out that natural predators have been identified. People have taken pictures of birds eating the lanternflies, she said, “and we know that praying mantis and spiders will eat them, as well as an insect called the wheel bug, which is a type of an assassin bug.”

For now, restricting the lanternfly’s movement and keeping a close eye on your trees and shrubs remain the most important preventive techniques as it arrives at peak season.

“We’re still learning more about the biology of this creature; it seems to throw us for a loop every year,” Korman said. “But I think, eventually, we will figure out how to crack the nut on how to manage it.”

In the meantime, Nielson added, “they’re not going away anytime soon.”