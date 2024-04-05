Here’s what time the eclipse will be visible in your region

    April 5, 2024
The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.

The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024. (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Monday April 8, a solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine, putting over 30 million people in the path of totality, with a partial eclipse visible briefly for millions more.

What is totality and why does it matter?

Totality in the U.S. starts around 1:30 pm CT/2:30 ET and continues til 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET lasting for a few minutes in each location.

The folks at NASA have a detailed breakdown for anyone in the U.S. just pop in your ZIP code.

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself in the path of totality, you can also find a minute by minute breakdown of when totality begins in your area, here.

Solar eclipse 2024: Follow the path of totality

