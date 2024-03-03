During total solar eclipse, Drexel researchers will send a balloon into the stratosphere to measure ozone

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A local research team from Drexel University and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy will send a weather balloon around 100,000 feet into the air near Old Forge, New York, during the total solar eclipse on April 8, when the moon completely blocks the face of the sun. If they miss their window of a few minutes, their next chance will be in 2044. That’s when the next total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S.

A total solar eclipse is a chance to do some unique research, said Richard Cairncross, a professor of chemical engineering at Drexel, who is leading the team. He studies ozone, the chemical in the atmosphere that protects us from ultraviolet radiation. He explained that ozone changes with the amount of light, so a total solar eclipse gives researchers an opportunity at studying a “turning the light off and turning the light on kind of event.”

The team will send up a weather balloon with around 12 pounds worth of GPS trackers and sensors to take measurements during the eclipse. Because they have a tight window, they did a few practice launches to make sure everything will go right on the big day.