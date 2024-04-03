When the moon passes between Earth and the sun on April 8, Chester County officials want Hibernia County Park in Coatesville to be the destination for people to watch the total — well, near total — solar eclipse.

The Chester County Library System and the county’s Department of Parks and Preservation are teaming up with the Chester County Astronomical Society and Timmy Telescope Solar Astronomy Education for the eclipse viewing event.

“We’re running our program from the time that eclipse starts until the time it is over,” said Pam Marquette, program coordinator for the Chester County Library System.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun. When this happens, the sky dims as if it’s dusk or early morning and a faint halo of sunlight appears behind the moon’s shadow.

“People’s lights will come on — photosensors, animals will act like it’s twilight and the temperature will drop because the sun will be blocked out,” said Roger Kennedy, a member of the Chester County Astronomical Society.

It can only be seen from a specific path of locations. During the April 8 eclipse, parts of the United States will fall within the path of totality. However, Chester County, like much of Pennsylvania, will experience 90% totality.