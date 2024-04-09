Philly-area researchers return from eclipse ballooning trips feeling excited, relieved — and disappointed

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Some local researchers from Drexel University and the University of Delaware are back from the path of totality with a partial win after traveling to upstate New York and Texas to conduct research during the solar eclipse on Monday.

The two teams are part of a nationwide eclipse ballooning project from NASA, which sent weather balloons with sensors tens of thousands of meters into the atmosphere. The project included more than 50 teams with hundreds of participants across the country. The goal was to have the balloons in place high in the atmosphere during the precious few minutes of a total solar eclipse, so they could do some research under those unique conditions. The next total solar eclipse over the U.S. will be in 2044.

The teams started preparing their equipment and procedures many months ago, including launches during an annular eclipse in Texas last October. The practice runs paid off: They successfully launched their balloons during the total solar eclipse and are now working to get the balloons and sensors back.

The group from Drexel University and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy went to Old Forge, New York, in the northern part of the state. On Monday morning, they had some concerns that the strong winds would blow their balloons off the path of totality but managed to launch their first balloon to the altitude they were aiming for.

Kiana Ahmari, a chemical engineering student at Drexel, said it was an amazing experience.

“Honestly, I feel relieved,” she said. “This has been in the works since January last year. I’m just excited to look at what data we ended up getting out of this.”