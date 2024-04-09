Scenes from the solar eclipse: Clouds obscure the Philly region’s moment with the sun

Uncooperative weather during the eclipse could not darken the Delaware Valley’s celestial spirit.

Listen
Hundreds gather outside the Franklin Institute in Center City Philadelphia to watch the partial solar eclipse. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

​​Mother Nature may have been playing a joke on Philadelphia on Monday.

About 45 minutes before the peak of Philly’s 90% eclipse, the sun was shining through light clouds and haze. About 45 minutes afterward the sun was out again.

 

But for most of the time that the moon passed over the sun, dark cloud cover obscured the show.

thick cloud cover in Philly
A thick cloud cover obscured most of the eclipse experience in Philadelphia. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

“It’s disappointing,” said Anita Pignataro, 82, who came out to the Parkway because she felt it may be her last opportunity to witness the celestial phenomenon. She kept scanning the sky wearing her dark eclipse eye protection hoping to catch a glimpse of a crescent sun.

Pignataro was bothered that she didn’t see the eclipse, but it was worth the effort.

“There’s a sense of community,” she said. “A sense of coming together.”

5-year-old Joanne Jiang
Joanne Jiang, 5, of Wayne, Pa., gazes at her first eclipse among the throng outside the Franklin Institute. She was excited to see the eclipse, her father said, but more excited for her first train ride into the city. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Pignataro was among the thousands on the Parkway who filled Logan Circle to see the eclipse, crowding the steps of the Franklin Institute, Shakespeare Park in front of the Free Library and the apron around Swann Fountain.

The Whetstones of West Philadelphia, Kehinde and Teresa, pulled their two daughters out of school for the afternoon to see it.

Kehinde and Teresa Whetstone and their daughters
Kehinde and Teresa Whetstone took their daughters out of school for the afternoon to see the eclipse. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

“It’s important to do it,” Teresa said. “And it’s important to do it as a family.”

The event in front of the Franklin Institute featured tents outfitted with semi-transparent tinted roofs so people could watch the sun without glasses, a few solar telescopes and small projection devices that safely reflected the sun through a series of mirrors.

The beginning of the solar eclipse is visible through the roof of a Mylar tent, one of several set up by the Franklin Institute for eclipse viewing.
The beginning of the solar eclipse is visible through the roof of a Mylar tent, one of several set up by the Franklin Institute for eclipse viewing. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Several people set up their own telescopes on the Parkway to try to get a good look, and some even brought colanders from their kitchens to create a crude pinhole camera effect. However, those efforts met with mixed results.

The Franklin event was emceed by astronomer Derrick Pitts, who gamely described what was happening for three hours over a PA system, even when, at the crucial moment, the crowd could not see the sun for themselves.

“Even though there’s a little cloud cover right now, hopefully at your last view you saw there was a little bit of the sun covered by the moon on the lower right-hand side of what would be the five o’clock position,” Pitts told the crowd. “So we’re gonna hope these clouds continue to move through.”

Eclipse viewers on the steps of the Franklin Institute
Eclipse viewers gather on the steps of the Franklin Institute. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Pitts said an eclipse is not just a darkening of the midday sky, but a dramatic change in the entire environment. Animals are known to go quiet during an eclipse.

“The light that you still see isn’t doesn’t look like it normally looks,” Pitts said. “You can look around the horizon and see a ring of sunlight outside of the moon shadow. There are all these unusual things you never get to see that are all happening at the same time and creates this really ethereal experience.”

A sliver of sun is visible through a screen of clouds to viewers watching the solar eclipse outside the Franklin Institute in Center City Philadelphia.
A sliver of sun is visible through a screen of clouds to viewers watching the solar eclipse outside the Franklin Institute in Center City Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

It was doubtful the crowd at the Franklin would have had an ethereal experience, even under the best weather conditions. A DJ created a party atmosphere by spinning records, Pitts regularly asked people to rotate through the observing tents to give other people a chance to see, and the Franklin Institute opened a beer on 20th garden for the occasion.

Kasey Moore and 8-year-old daughter, Sadie, from Northeast Philadelphia wear homemade hats as they watch the eclipse outside the Franklin Institute in Center City
Kasey Moore and 8-year-old daughter, Sadie, from Northeast Philadelphia wear homemade hats as they watch the eclipse outside the Franklin Institute in Center City. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Kevin Stucker didn’t get to see the promised 90% eclipse through the clouds but said it was a good time nonetheless.

“Space is cool,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s important to come out to the community for rare opportunities like this.”

In Delaware, finding solace in the sunshine

Under the vivid blue skies with scattered drifting clouds, nearly 100 people gathered at Rockford State Park in Wilmington.

The once-empty park transformed into a bustling scene as folks set up picnic spots and enjoyed the outdoors, relishing in the vibrant atmosphere of the day.

  Shakira Hunt and her dog, Ginger
    Shakira Hunt and her dog Ginger joined a crowd of almost 100 people at Rockford State Park to witness the solar eclipse. Feeling a deep sense of spirituality and connection to the event, Shakira took the opportunity to reflect, in general, her thoughts during the special gathering. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  Barbara Stein and her dog
    After taking their dogs to the park in Rockford Park, Delaware, Barbara Stein on the left and Sharon Kaplan on the right decided to experience the solar eclipse together. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  Christian Jackson and his wife Colleen
    Christian Jackson and his wife Colleen from Wilmington were excited to witness the solar eclipse again, as it's a rare and unforgettable event. They hadn't experienced one since 2017 and were eager to make the most of this special opportunity. This time, they planned to sketch their surroundings together while enjoying the eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  Community members at Rockford State Park
    Community members from near and far gathered together at Rockford State Park near Wilmington to share the 2024 solar eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  a group of hikers from Delaware and Pennsylvania
    With little notice, a group of hikers from Delaware and Pennsylvania organized a trip to Rockford Park to catch the solar eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  • Christian Jackson
    Christian Jackson and his wife Colleen from Wilmington were excited to witness the solar eclipse again, as it's a rare and unforgettable event. They hadn't experienced one since 2017 and were eager to make the most of this special opportunity. This time, they planned to sketch their surroundings together while enjoying the eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  • Community members at Rockford State Park
    Community members from near and far gathered together at Rockford State Park near Wilmington to share the 2024 solar eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  • Community members at Rockford State Park
    Community members from near and far gathered together at Rockford State Park near Wilmington to share the 2024 solar eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  • Community members at Rockford State Park
    Community members from near and far gathered together at Rockford State Park near Wilmington to share the 2024 solar eclipse. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)

Wilmington artist Shakira Hunt and her dog Ginger were among the crowd, who took the opportunity to reflect on her life and how it has changed since the last eclipse in 2017.

“The last seven years have been a lot of very pivotal shifts and changes and life and just personal growth and I’m excited for whatever this next realm is going to be,” she said.

“[There’s] a lot of rebirth, a lot of shedding, a lot of letting go. It has been a very transformational and transitional period over the last two weeks,” Hunt added. “I think [it’s] just the energy of the eclipse season.”

Colleen and Christian Jackson, who also watched the eclipse in 2017, walked through the park in search of the perfect spot to people-watch and soak in the eclipse’s rays.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity that doesn’t happen very often. We were here in 2017 and it was a lot of fun. It was really neat and a nice community experience,” Colleen said.

  A view of the eclipse from Ashtabula, Ohio
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People gather in Ashtabula, Ohio to view the eclipse
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A view of the eclipse from Ashtabula, Ohio
    Philadelphia only saw around 90% of sun coverage, compared to cities like Ashtabula, Ohio, at the banks of Lake Erie, which were in the path of totality. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The couple observed the sun and moon hidden behind thick clouds during the peak of the solar eclipse. Despite this, they found distraction and solace in their sketchbooks, where they documented their experiences and the world around them.

