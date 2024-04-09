From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

​​Mother Nature may have been playing a joke on Philadelphia on Monday.

About 45 minutes before the peak of Philly’s 90% eclipse, the sun was shining through light clouds and haze. About 45 minutes afterward the sun was out again.

But for most of the time that the moon passed over the sun, dark cloud cover obscured the show.

“It’s disappointing,” said Anita Pignataro, 82, who came out to the Parkway because she felt it may be her last opportunity to witness the celestial phenomenon. She kept scanning the sky wearing her dark eclipse eye protection hoping to catch a glimpse of a crescent sun.

Pignataro was bothered that she didn’t see the eclipse, but it was worth the effort.

“There’s a sense of community,” she said. “A sense of coming together.”