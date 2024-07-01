Philly City Councilmember Rue Landau pushing to register more LGBTQ voters

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Councilmember Rue Landau, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Philadelphia City Council, said she wants to register more people within her community for the critical November general election.

“What I’m trying to do is register as many new LGBTQ+ voters as possible,” Landau said, “and also trying to make sure that folks who are already registered have a plan to vote on Election Day so that we can make sure that we have a huge showing from members of our community.”

Landau said the city’s LGBTQ+ community is growing rapidly.

“By 2030, one of every seven voters — 14.3% — will be LGBTQ+ identifying, and that’s a sharp increase from what we have today. That’s potentially going to continue surging for many years as folks feel more comfortable coming out younger.”

Pennsylvania is seen as a key swing state in the upcoming presidential election and Landau believes every vote will count. She does see an issue for some first-time voters who may have identification problems.

“For some people, if their gender identity or expression doesn’t reflect their legal name or their photo on an ID, they hesitate and don’t want to have what they could see as a problem coming into the polling place.”