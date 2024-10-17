Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

City Council advanced legislation Wednesday that’s designed to hold corporate landlords accountable for “price-fixing” rental rates in Philadelphia.

Under the antitrust measure, violators could be sued and face stiff fines for coordinating monthly rent, an illegal practice housing advocates say hurts low-income renters by undermining competition and fairness in the marketplace amid an affordable housing crisis.

The bill does not expressly target revenue management software like RealPage. But the measure is meant to bar landlords from using those programs, and their proprietary algorithms, to artificially inflate the cost of housing.

These algorithms combine publicly available and privately shared data — including current rents, lease terms and vacancy levels — to generate and recommend rental prices. Advocates say these programs encourage corporate landlords to squeeze low-income tenants, potentially putting them in danger of being displaced or becoming homeless.

“Algorithmically-generated recommendations keep unit prices pressed up against the price ceiling for local markets regardless of the state of the market or the tenants who have historically resided in those areas. And it’s the tenants that I have, and many of us, have been elected to protect,” said Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, who introduced the bill, during a hearing before Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless.

RealPage did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

O’Rourke’s measure comes as rental rates in the city remain historically high. And as housing activists continue to call on corporate landlords to provide better living conditions and lower rents for people with low incomes.

Lori Peterson, a retired city employee who lives on a fixed-income, told council members she’s tired of paying so much for an apartment that’s often infested with cockroaches, but like many low-income tenants, cannot afford to move. She said reigning in price-fixing would help improve the lives of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents.

“I feel like I am in a prison in my own home and I’m paying for it,” said Peterson, a retired city employee who lives on a fixed-income.