Pa. coronavirus update: State surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

Pennsylvania has hit a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19: more than one million cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The Department of Health announced the number Thursday, as it added 3,623 new cases to the statewide count for a total of 1,000,240. There were also 41 new coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday night, for a total of 24,917 deaths in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began.

Across the commonwealth, 1,652 people are hospitalized with the virus. It’s an uptick in the trend after a period of falling hospitalization numbers.

However, the department is still insisting that the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is growing nearer. The 14-day average of hospitalized patients is still lower than its peak in late December by about 4,500 cases, and is also below the previous peak in May.