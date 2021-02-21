Philly opens three new mass vaccine sites Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia on Monday opens a new set of mass vaccine sites for eligible residents. The city Health Department will operate the invitation-only clinics, with plans to vaccinate about 500 people at each one.

Located at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School in Harrowgate, the Martin Luther King Older Adult Center in North Philadelphia, and the University of the Sciences in West Philadelphia, each site will be open two days a week.

Each location will offer first doses on one day, then dedicate the other day to providing second doses to people who’ve already gotten their initial shot.

When the clinics are fully up and running, officials said, they expect up to 3,000 doses per week distributed through this process.

Invitations to schedule appointments will be sent out via email, initially going to highest-priority residents in Phase 1B who’ve already signed up via Philly’s vaccine interest form, according to Health Commissioner Tom Farley.

The locations for the clinics — in the city’s North, West, and Kensington sections — were chosen based on need, Health Department spokesperson Matthew Rankin told WHYY News.

“These were sites that could be secured on a rotating basis in areas that are being targeted as traditionally underserved,” Rankin said. “We know that the populations in these communities have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19 and we are working to ensure easy, equitable access in those communities.”

A Center City mass vaccine site is also coming soon.