City Council grills Hite on reopening as return to classrooms stuck in limbo

City councilmembers pressed School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite on issues of public trust during a hearing Wednesday on school reopening plans.

The Children and Youth and Education committees hosted the hearing after Hite announced earlier in the day that a return to classrooms for city children would be delayed until March 1 amid a dispute with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Testimony from Hite and other district officials lasted almost two hours, as councilmembers raised concerns about safety and transparency.

Councilmember Helen Gym told Hite she’s heard “consistent articulation of a deep-seated lack of trust that the district has not made itself immediately available to ordinary families.”

She said families need a “real place” for “questions to be asked and answered,” especially regarding health and safety issues.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks added that she’s heard many people are frustrated with the district’s COVID-19 hotline, and have just stopped calling.

She added that since the protests from members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, her office has received calls from school employees already working inside district buildings.

Brooks said she’s also heard complaints from frontline school employees who have returned to buildings about instances where staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 without that information being shared publicly.

“If the administration isn’t sharing all the information with the community, it breaks down that trust,” said Brooks.

Hite hopes his plan to host open houses at each school building will help rebuild community confidence by giving parents the chance to see classroom mitigations in person and ask questions of school leaders. He also said the contact tracing and weekly rapid testing of in-person staff will help ensure a safe return.