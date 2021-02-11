As mediator decision looms, Philly school officials try to quell reopening fears

At a Thursday press conference, School District of Philadelphia officials defended their plans to bring some pre-K through grade 2 students back into classrooms on Feb. 22.

The event — which featured a tour of George W. Nebinger School in South Philadelphia — comes as the district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers meet with a mediator to determine if the district has met the conditions of a memorandum the parties signed last fall.

That memorandum lays out the conditions that must be met for school buildings to safely reopen, and includes guidelines around ventilation, cleaning, and protective supplies.

Superintendent William Hite said that the mediation sessions began Wednesday, about a week later than he’d hoped. Hite said that the district invited a state mediator to help bring “all sides” to the table and begin the hearings with Dr. Peter Orris, who will rule on the actual issue.

“We still don’t have a timeline,” Hite said. “The mediation is happening right now.”

After that ruling is made, it’s still unclear how the building reopening process will proceed.

“I don’t know what happens next,” said Hite.

But Thursday’s event seemed geared at making the case for students to be back in schools and quelling public fears about the district’s return plan.