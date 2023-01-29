The video of Bo Bardi’s unique vision of a spiral staircase is seen on multiple screens directly across the staircase Frank Gehry designed for the Art Museum.

“What’s really interesting about it is the direct conversation that you get between Gehry and Bo Bardi,” Julien said. “There’s a kind of, if you like, face-off.”

Bo Bardi was born Italian but her designs are deeply informed by Brazilian history and culture. Julien became interested in her in 2012 when he had an exhibition in SESC Pompeia, a former factory in São Paulo that Bo Bardi had radically redesigned into a recreation and cultural center.

“I was really struck by the building and her sensitivity towards creating what could be a progressive, new museum space,” he said. “Then I entered into Bo Bardi-mania for about five or six years.”

“A Marvelous Entanglement” was first exhibited in 2019 at the Victoria Miro Gallery in London. Since then it has been seen in several places around the world.

Its title comes from a quote by Bo Bardi: “Linear time is a western invention; time is not linear, it is a marvelous entanglement, where at any moment points can be chosen and solutions invented without beginning or end.”

In an effort to bend and compress time, Julien hired a pair of actresses to portray Bo Bardi: one as a younger woman, another as a more mature woman. The two often occupy the video space at the same time, at one point on opposite sides of a vanity mirror, sometimes reciting the same lines simultaneously.

The two actresses are actually mother and daughter: Fernanda Montenegro, regarded as one of Brazil’s finest actresses, and her daughter Fernanda Torres.

Bo Bardi, herself, appears in a brief video clip walking down a city street, likely in the 1980s.

“She was able to look at Brazilian culture as an Italian outsider, and reflect back to that culture something that the culture itself couldn’t reflect,” Julien said. “That was the way she was able to encapsulate within her work aspects of Afro-Brazilian culture, or Black Brazilian culture.”

Bo Bardi’s work often reveals social constructs and hierarchies. For example, she often preferred furniture with reclaimed wood construction and exposed joinery, and hated upholstered seating. The auditorium seating of the Teatro Oficina is made of plain wood where Montenegro, playing Bo Bardi, sits and explains that upholstery is a relic of upper-class aristocracy.

One of the spaces seen in the installation was an attempt by Bo Bardi in the 1980s to revitalize a largely abandoned historic section of Salvador, Ladeira da Misericordia, or the Slope of Mercy. The steep avenue connecting the lower and upper part of the city has roots in the 17th-century colonial occupation by the Portuguese, whose sugar industry at the time relied heavily on enslaved indigenous and African people.