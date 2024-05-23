Drexel returning to normal operations Thursday amid pro-Palestinian campus protest

Drexel President John Fry has repeatedly called on protesters to disband since the encampment started Saturday night.

He said protesters “have created a hostile, confrontational environment by subjecting passersby to antisemitic speech and by issuing several ‘demands’ that have unacceptably targeted individual members of our faculty and professional staff,” as well as Jewish groups on campus.

“Any Drexel student in the encampment is violating our University Code of Conduct. All demonstrators have been warned throughout the week verbally, via emails and posted signage that they are trespassing on University property and must disperse,” Fry said in a statement Wednesday night.

He previously threatened disciplinary action against Drexel students participating in the protest.