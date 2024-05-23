Pro-Palestinian protesters at Drexel leave encampment as police arrive

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Drexel University have cleared out from the campus encampment in Philadelphia’s University City section, without incident.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, Drexel police gave a warning to protesters to clear the encampment before Philadelphia police arrived to assist.

Officials said the protesters then began to leave on their own almost immediately.

“Fortunately, looks like we’re going to be able to complete this operation without having to make any arrests, any use of force, anything of that nature,” Sergeant Eric Gripp, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The roadway at 33rd and Market streets, heading into Center City, is closed to traffic. However, one lane is open for those heading toward University City.

Police said they will remain in the area for the time being.

This comes amid continued calls from the university’s president to disband, saying protesters “have created a hostile, confrontational environment by subjecting passersby to antisemitic speech and by issuing several ‘demands’ that have unacceptably targeted individual members of our faculty and professional staff” as well as Jewish groups on campus.

“Any Drexel student in the encampment is violating our University Code of Conduct. All demonstrators have been warned throughout the week verbally, via emails and posted signage that they are trespassing on University property and must disperse,” said Fry in a statement Wednesday night.

Action News has been told there are roughly 25 to 30 protesters in the encampment.