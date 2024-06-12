Controversy brewing over abrupt closure of OCF Coffee House shops in Philly

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

There’s a bit of controversy brewing over the decision to close three coffee shops in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, more than 30 employees of the OCF Coffee House shops are out of work after an abrupt closure of the business.

Some say it’s because just one week earlier, they announced their intention to unionize and join Workers United Local 80.

“We wanted better pay and stability and part-time health benefits, not only full-time,” said former employee, Stephanie Slaughter.

In a letter to employees and patrons, the owner of OCF Coffee House, Ori Feibush, said rising costs and reduced sales led to the decision to close all three of his locations.

He also pointed to administrative and legal costs associated with the staff’s desire to organize.

Feibush hosted a poorly attended non-mandatory staff meeting on Monday, and by 4 p.m., staffers received an email that all three coffee shops were shuttered, effective immediately.

“Very, very disheartening. We didn’t even start negotiating. They didn’t even ask what we were looking for before he shut down. Leaving all of us in a lurch, via email,” said Ava Alabiso.