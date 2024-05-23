New pro-Palestinian encampment pops up in Clark Park in West Philly

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Another pro-Palestinian encampment appears to have formed in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was above Clark Park in the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue Wednesday, where several tents and signs could be seen.

This is the first encampment on city property.

Early Thursday morning, police gave pro-Palestinian protesters at an encampment on Drexel University‘s campus a warning to disband, which immediately cleared out without incident.