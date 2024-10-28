What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The number of voters turning out to vote early in Delaware is so high that even the state’s highest profile voter, President Joe Biden, had to stand in line.

Long lines have formed at polling locations around the First State since early voting started Friday. Nearly 57,000 voters have cast their ballots in the first three days. Biden voted at the Department of Elections Warehouse in New Castle County on Monday, adding his vote to more than 3,228 ballots recorded at that polling location.

According to the University of Florida Election Lab, more than 43 million early votes have been cast nationally so far in next month’s general election.