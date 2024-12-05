From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware’s Compensation Commission appears ready to recommend the state eliminate the current practice of tying future pension raises to the highest-paid retiring state lawmaker.

The state’s pension office retroactively boosted lawmakers’ pensions in March after it found a 1997 law change eliminating that calculation was never written into code. Pension payments are expected to rise again at the end of this year when former House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, retires. Schwarzkopf served as speaker for a decade.

Pension Administrator Joanna Adams said the one-time payments totaled $900,000 and added $13,000 to current monthly legislative pension payroll. The State Employee Pension fund is its largest and valued at $11 billion.

“What’s happening now is people who are retiring were never in leadership, their pension is the same as somebody who served 30 years, including years as speaker of the House or [Senate] president pro tem,” Human Resources Secretary Claire DeMatteis said. “That’s the inequity that’s been created because the code hasn’t kept pace.”

The commission reviewed language in the Delaware code that would keep current and retired lawmakers’ pensions anchored to the highest-paid retiring lawmaker, but remove it for anyone elected on or after Jan. 1, 2025. Those lawmakers’ pensions would receive monthly amounts based on their own earnings and years of service. DeMatteis said they are not recommending the change be made retroactive.

Eliminating the practice of anchoring pension payments to the highest-paid retiring state lawmaker was first recommended by the commission in 1997.