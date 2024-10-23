A bill that would give pension increases to more than 60,000 retired school and government workers passed the Pennsylvania House by a comfortable margin on Tuesday, although opponents warned it would saddle taxpayers with a $1 billion bill.

The 135-67 vote sent the measure to the Republican majority state Senate as the current two-year legislative session is winding down.

The proposal applies to municipal police officers and firefighters who have been retired for at least five years, as well as teachers and state employees who retired before July 2, 2001. A House financial analysis said the increases for teacher and state workers would range between 15% and nearly 25%, depending on when the person retired.

Supporters argued that public sector retirees used to get regular cost-of-living increases.