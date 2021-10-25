I never believed passengers were at fault for not reporting a rape that allegedly took place aboard SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line. I believed SEPTA was at fault for creating the conditions that would allow something so heinous to take place.

In a story that made national news, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told The New York Times he was “appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman.” And SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told reporters “people were holding their phone up in the direction of this woman being attacked.”

The narrative that emerged, thanks to those police accounts, was that the passengers should be blamed not only for watching and doing nothing, but also for filming the incident on their cell phones. That narrative made national news. That is, until Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who is handling the criminal investigation, told reporters that it is “simply not true” that several SEPTA passengers sat and filmed the attack rather than intervening or calling police. Stollsteimer went so far as to call it “misinformation.”

That simple statement turns the focus back to where it should have been all along — on SEPTA. The truth is, SEPTA is responsible for keeping its riders safe. Not only did SEPTA fail to do so, but two police chiefs made statements that put targets on the backs of people who paid their fare to ride the public transit system. Instead, those riders witnessed an alleged crime, and were then publicly shamed by the very people who should have protected them.

The alleged incident began around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 13, when the victim boarded the train at the Frankford Transportation Center. Police say 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy sat next to the victim on the train and allegedly began groping her as she tried to push him away. The groping persisted for more than 30 minutes, according to security camera footage reviewed by police. Ngoy allegedly raped the victim at 9:52 p.m., and was pulled off the victim around 10 p.m. by responding officers at 69th Street Terminal. Ngoy has since been charged with rape and numerous related offenses.