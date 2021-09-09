Wolf stumps for school mask mandate in Norristown visit, downplays critics

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and education leaders gathered Wednesday in Norristown to push for mask wearing in schools.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health imposed a mandatory mask policy last week for all k-12 schools and childcare facilities, public and private, effecting September 7.

Wolf had previously said he’d leave masking decisions to local school boards. That changed as the delta variant pushed COVID-19 cases up and most districts planned to keep masks optional.

“Listen, the strategy in Pennsylvania is the vaccine,” said Wolf, “Kids 12 and under cannot get the vaccine, what do you do? We can say we are not going to let them come back into the classroom or we can do everything we can to keep them safe and keep them in the classroom and that’s what we’ve chosen to do.”

Some districts, parents and GOP leaders have said masking should be a local decision, and that the Department of Health, specifically acting secretary Allison Beam, does not have the authority to impose such a mandate. Pa. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Center) is among a group of parents in the state who have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the mask mandate.

On Wednesday, Wolf pushed back against the legal claim.

“I’m not a lawyer, but if [Beam] didn’t have the power to do that then I suspect that the Department of Health doesn’t have the power to do all the other things that the Department of Health does to keep people safe,” said Wolf, “like making sure that kitchens are clean, cafeterias are clean, making sure that we follow healthy practices.”