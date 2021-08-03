A Philadelphia-based group is giving out laptops and scholarships to students.

The group Unity in the Community has formed an alliance with other groups and surprised 20 local college students as part of a back-to-school scholarship giveaway.

Tah Diyah Jackson was the first of those surprised at the Scoop Deville ice cream store with a check for $1,000 and the promise she will have a laptop when she returns to school at Lincoln University in the fall. She says the money is a big relief.

“It’s going to help. I don’t have to worry about my mom struggling to pay for stuff for me, it’s going to help a lot.”