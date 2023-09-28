Princeton University offering free tuition for families making less than $100K a year

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Princeton University is offering free tuition to families who make less than $100,000 a year.

That includes room and board costs, according to university officials.

Previously, families that earn less than $65,000 a year received full financial support from the Mercer County-based university.

School officials say 1,500 students will benefit from the income increase.

The new initiative began in fall 2023.