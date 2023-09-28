Princeton University offering free tuition for families making less than $100K a year
School officials say 1,500 students will benefit from the income increase.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Princeton University is offering free tuition to families who make less than $100,000 a year.
That includes room and board costs, according to university officials.
Previously, families that earn less than $65,000 a year received full financial support from the Mercer County-based university.
The new initiative began in fall 2023.
