Princeton University offering free tuition for families making less than $100K a year

School officials say 1,500 students will benefit from the income increase.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 28, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Princeton University is offering free tuition to families who make less than $100,000 a year.

That includes room and board costs, according to university officials.

Previously, families that earn less than $65,000 a year received full financial support from the Mercer County-based university.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

School officials say 1,500 students will benefit from the income increase.

The new initiative began in fall 2023.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate