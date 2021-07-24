CCP is paying off tuition debt with emergency relief funds

This year “was like hitting a cliff,” said Donald “Guy” Generals, president of the Community College of Philadelphia.

“Students had to drop out, they lost their jobs, they had family issues, they couldn’t continue. And then moving everyone online … many students did not sign up for online coursework,” said Generals.

When CCP went virtual, many students found it difficult to stay tuned in. The college serves 72% students of color, who were the hardest hit by the pandemic. According to the Hope Center survey, Black students were 19% more likely than white students to experience insecurity in terms of basic needs.

“Many of our students’ home environments are not conducive towards a private setting where they can study or have a conversation with their counselor,” said Generals. “Many had kids at home, they had crowded situations, many of them got laid off, many of their parents got laid off.”

So the college sees HEERF as a major benefit to help students with debt.

“Their tuition is part of our revenue streams. If they are not enrolled, there’s no tuition. We have to work towards having a fairly robust enrollment,” said Generals.

Gashira Mills, 33, from Southwest Philadelphia, happened upon her zero account balance a few days ago. It was a big shock. She laughed as she described seeing her debt disappear.

“I did not hear about the funds. I looked in my account and it was gone. I had to double-check and make sure it wasn’t an accident. I was planning on paying them,” said Mills. “I was greatly appreciative of it. It helped me a lot.”