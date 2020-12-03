Trump’s army of new Pa. voters could shape 2022 elections — if the GOP can keep them

Before casting a ballot for President Donald Trump this year, Brenda Baer had never voted. The 53-year-old mom of four just didn’t see a reason.

“I always felt that my life was pretty good,” Baer said as she applied hair spray before a nursing shift at an adolescent psychiatric unit. “I guess I was a little complacent, feeling that I lived in the greatest nation in the world, and nothing would ever change that.”

Baer lives in Port Allegany, a 2,000 person borough tucked into the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in rural McKean County. Manufacturing plants making Zippo lighters and kitchen cutlery are nearby, and rigs drilling for natural gas dot the landscape. In 2016, 70% of the county’s voters went for Trump.

But Baer said the path to casting her first ballot began after that election, when a longtime friend who is a Democrat said she could no longer be friends with anyone who supported Trump. Baer hadn’t voted for Trump, but she liked him, and that comment bothered her.

Soon Baer started noticing signs of what she saw as Democrats’ intolerance everywhere: people she knew on Facebook calling Trump voters ‘traitors;’ a talking head on CNN suggesting his supporters condoned racism; a relative reacting with joy to the news that the president had contracted COVID-19.

“In the past, I looked at the Democratic party as the ones who were more open-minded…I’ve seen the complete opposite happen in the last four years,” said Baer, whose kids are split politically. “I think it’s more important than ever in history for people to come out and vote.”

While President-elect Joe Biden’s strength with urban and suburban voters ultimately won him Pennsylvania this year, Trump’s performance cannot be understated. His vote total is second only to Biden in the history of Pennsylvania presidential elections. Trump performed substantially better in the state than he did in 2016 — garnering more than 400,000 additional votes.

Those gains came in spades across the state, from deep red pockets like McKean County to a groundswell of new support in Philadelphia.

The question for both parties is whether these trends will hold beyond 2020 — in races where there’s not a Trump at the top of the ticket.

The ‘biggest surprise of election night’

President Trump bet his 2020 campaign in Pennsylvania around squeezing more out of his base of white, rural, non-college voters and peeling off urban voters disaffected with Democrats.

In some ways, that play paid off.

Trump ate into Democratic margins in nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, according to independent political analyst Ben Forstate. And record-setting turnout across the state meant that, even in counties where Biden’s share of the vote surpassed Clinton’s in 2016, Trump still grew his vote total.

“I think that was probably the biggest surprise on election night for a lot of people,” said Jason High, a political consultant who managed Republican Scott Wagner’s unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial run. “I don’t think most people thought that there were more of these voters available.”

Lycoming County resident Tim Clark, his wife, and his son all cast their first ballots for Trump this year.

The 63-year-old retired truck driver said that in 2016 he “wasn’t tuned in,” but over the last four years, he’s come to appreciate Trump’s economic policies and support for the military.

“He was for the American people. He was for us,” Clark said.

Still, Clark’s biggest motivation to vote in 2020 was his frustration with how he perceives the treatment Trump received from Democrats during his tenure as president. To Clark, the 2019 impeachment inquiry into allegations that Trump sought foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election was more of a black eye on the left than the president.

“All they did was fight him for four years,” Clark said. “They tried to … get him out of there.”

Potter County resident Colette Carlson said she was also motivated to cast her first ballot for Trump by her frustration with Democrats, who she sees as anti-patriotic.

Her late husband is a Marine who died by suicide in 2012 after serving multiple tours in Iraq and suffering a traumatic brain injury.

“To see everything he had to go through for his country and then you are being told to hate it,” said the 35-year-old grocery store clerk. “You can’t be proud to be American these days. That’s not right.”

President Trump’s vote totals in Lycoming and Potter counties grew by 16%. In McKean County, it went up by more than 20%.