Trump’s gains in North Philly show Latino voters are not a ‘gimme’ for Democrats

You’d be hard pressed to see much sign of support for President Donald Trump in North Philadelphia.

But in a few majority Black and Latino wards here, this is where turnout for Trump in the city jumped the most in 2020.

These neighborhoods did not dramatically swing the margins in Philadelphia toward Trump. Turnout here has historically tended to be lower than average and this year was no exception. Trump received nearly six times as many votes in reliably red Packer Park in South Philly as in his best ward in North Philly.

But the president’s gains show his message resonated more broadly than is often recognized, particularly in a city where Democrats hold an overwhelming advantage.

“[Democrats] figure that the Hispanic vote is a ‘gimme’ vote,” said David Torres, GOP leader in the 19th Ward who also ran for U.S. congress this year against incumbent Democrat Brendan Boyle.

Torres lost, but he increased his vote count compared to his last try in 2018, from about 42,000 then to more than 75,000 in 2020, a gain of five percentage points. He said the gains highlight how Trump connected with people in places supposedly unfriendly to Republicans — those he said who have pent-up resentment against the Democratic party.

He said residents are unhappy with the failure of city government to improve neighborhood quality of life. They lament crime happening out their doors and want more police on the street, while Democrats debate law enforcement budget cuts.

Other North Philly Trump supporters cited the coronavirus relief checks the president authorized as part of their motivation. Some criticized what sometimes felt like arbitrary business and community lockdowns mandated by Democratic electeds.

“You couldn’t go to church, but the drugs were still running,” Torres said.