The COVID-19 pandemic is receding, although thousands of people continue to die from the virus every day across the world. Still, this weekend was a celebratory one for many vaccinated Philadelphians, as last call was extended past 11 p.m. and indoor mask mandates were lifted in most scenarios.

“I think the greatest thing was that I could talk to strangers and see what they look like and not worry,” said James Gitto, who enjoyed a packed weekend of events across the city.

The dive bars had no capacity restrictions and between Pride events, dance parties, and the Philadelphia Flower Show, the city had something for everyone.

While grabbing a drink at Bob and Barbara’s, Gitto said he bumped into people visiting from Washington, D.C.

“It was that ultimate Philly feeling. I got to brag about how great my city [is] and I was so excited that they came when they did because they got to eat inside … and they didn’t have to worry about what was open and what was closed,” said Gitto.