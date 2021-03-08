‘A hope for the future’: Flyers fans, workers return to the Wells Fargo Center

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Close to 3,100 fans returned to the Wells Fargo Center Sunday evening to watch the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals — the first time they took to the stands since March 2020.

While the arena wasn’t seating the 20,000 spectators it can accommodate and seats were spread apart, for Terry Haas, being able to step into the arena in her orange and black Flyers jersey gave her a taste of normalcy after what she described as a difficult year.

“Don’t make me cry over all this,” said the Vorhees, New Jersey fan as she talked about her mother, who is in an assisted living facility and contracted COVID-19 in May. “I haven’t been able to see her in person since last March.”

While a game can’t solve Haas’ woes, it offers a distraction.

“It’s a hope for the future that things will get better,” she said.