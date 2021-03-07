Wells Fargo Center puts fans back in the game

Almost exactly a year ago, the Wells Fargo Center shut down for the pandemic, as did every other public gathering venue in Pennsylvania on March 16, 2020.

That was also the day Phil Laws began planning to reopen.

“We started the second we walked out of here,” said Laws, the general manager of the sports and entertainment arena. “It began with planning to get staff back in the building. The building can’t sit empty. It was going to burn down eventually if we didn’t get someone back in here.”

Laws was only half-kidding about the building burning down. With so much high-powered electrical infrastructure and a massive climate-control system humming along, leaving the building without monitoring or maintenance might have been disastrous.

The arena was gradually repopulated over the last 12 months, first with staff, then with teams playing to empty seats. On Sunday, for the first time since last March, fans will be able to watch their team play in person as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals.

A week later, on March 14, fans will be able to watch in person as the 76ers take on the San Antonio Spurs.