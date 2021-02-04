Wells Fargo Center takes notable step toward welcoming back fans

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

The Flyers are nearing the one-year mark from when they last had groups of fans in the Wells Fargo Center for a game.

In five weeks, it will have been a full calendar year since the team’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins on March 10, 2020, when 19,689 fans packed the Wells Fargo Center with the Flyers performing as one of the NHL’s hottest clubs coming down the 2019-20 regular-season stretch. The game turned out to be the final hurrah for fans before the coronavirus pandemic changed the way of life across the United States.

The Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center have taken a notable step in preparation for when fans can return to the stands, the hope being at some point in 2021. The arena has received the International WELL Building Institute’s health-safety rating for facility operations and management, which is a third-party verified rating of the Wells Fargo Center’s health and safety protocols. Per a release, IWBI “assesses new and existing buildings’ policies, protocols, and emergency plans to address pandemic challenges and broader health and safety issues in the future.”