Which coronavirus test should I take?

It will be quite a while until most people in this region are vaccinated against COVID-19. Knowing whether you have the coronavirus — and which test to get if you think you’ve been exposed — continues to be important.

Last year, even months into the pandemic, testing could be extremely hard to come by. Drive-through test sites, urgent care centers, and hospitals across the region recorded lines out the door with long wait times, especially around the holidays.

Now, as the first anniversary of spring 2020’s lockdowns approaches, fewer Americans than ever are getting tested. And a February 2021 STAT-Harris Poll found that 25% of Americans found gaining access to testing was still a challenge.

Yet there are more options than ever for finding out whether you’ve been infected by the virus: at-home tests; in-person rapid tests at designated locations; or the “gold standard” polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, available at urgent care centers and hospitals if you’re willing to wait a few days for results.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are three categories of tests: molecular tests, antigen tests, and antibody tests.

Both molecular tests — which include the PCR test, and antigen tests, commonly referred to as rapid tests — diagnose active coronavirus infections. They’re typically taken with a nasal swab, although some PCR tests are taken with a saliva sample.

Antibody tests, which are taken through a finger-drawn blood sample, show whether you’ve been infected by coronavirus in the past; they cannot detect an active infection.

Some alternatives include combination tests that look for the flu and the coronavirus at the same time. Saliva tests allow you to spit into a tube rather than get your nose or throat swabbed — these may be more comfortable for some people.

Which test should you take? Ultimately, that comes down to what you want to know by getting the test and how quickly you need the results. The two most common tests are the rapid antigen and PCR tests.

With rapid tests, as the name implies, you can expect results in just a few hours. If your rapid test comes back positive, the FDA advises that you isolate and schedule a PCR test to confirm the result.