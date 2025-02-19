Montco commissioners outline plans for 2025 at ‘State of the County’ address

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County commissioners, local elected officials and community members gathered Tuesday for the annual “State of the County” address.

All three commissioners spoke about their 2024 accomplishments.

“Last year, I was honored to serve as chair of this esteemed board, the first Black woman to ever hold this position,” Commissioner Jamila Winder said. “That milestone is incredibly meaningful to me, to my family and to so many little Black and brown girls who look like me … While I may be the first Black woman to hold this seat, I will certainly not be the last. I believe that we will continue to make new and important firsts right here in Montgomery County, and we’ll do it together.”

Commissioner Tom DiBello, the lone Republican on the board, touted the commissioners’ bipartisan efforts to reduce homelessness through supporting additional short-term housing facilities in Lansdale and Pottstown.

“We may not all agree on everything as county commissioners, but that’s okay, because as three county commissioners, even though we make up different parties, we have come together to work as a unified unity team to focus on all of Montgomery County,” he said. “People don’t want to hear about politics. They don’t want to hear about division and all this other kind of stuff. When they’re dealing with specific issues, especially in their backyard, they’re looking for leaders like us to come together and provide solutions … to work towards that.”

County officials also highlighted other initiatives, such as a 24/7 emergency behavioral health center; a commission on LGBTQIA+ affairs; investment in affordable housing initiatives; “on the road” commissioners meetings; a successful election with a record number of people voting in Montco; and increased support for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Chair of the Board of Commissioners Neil Makhija outlined the board’s priorities for this year. Here’s what you need to know.