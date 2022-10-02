In addition to the cost of the petition filed with the Montgomery County Prothonotary Office, those seeking to change their name need to get fingerprinted, which can be done in some local businesses or at the police station for $10 – $30. They are required to appear in the court of common pleas and publish their name change in two separate publications, a local newspaper and the county law journal. Marlier says this can be intimidating and dangerous.

“You’re outing yourself to the world, that you’re changing your name and that you might be transitioning,” Marlier said. “You are putting yourself out to the world, to a world that sometimes is cruel and violent towards people in the transgender community.”

So the pro-bono clinic is meant to lower some of these barriers. Residents can also get help with an appeal to the court to avoid a name change publication in the paper. According to Marlier, his office had a backlog of over 100 name change petitions after the county courts shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar backlog was seen in Philadelphia, which was a blow to the LGBTQ community — putting the brakes on a process that is vital for many.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Trans Equity Project also supports transgender residents from Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties with name changes and gender markers. They offer mentoring, paperwork help, and financial assistance. Residents of Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties can also call Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania for assistance. If they financially qualify, they can be paired with a pro-bono attorney. Montco was inspired by the Philadelphia Bar Association which has organized a few pro-bono name change clinics.

The Eastern Pa. Trans Equity Project is also holding a name change workshop on Oct. 18 for trans folks.

Corinne Goodwin, executive director of the Eastern Pa. Trans Equity Project, said a legal name is a huge weight lifted off the shoulders of transgender people.

Goodwin said on average across Southeastern Pennsylvania, the name change process takes around 90 days, and hiring an attorney “can cost upwards of $2,000.” Depending on the county, publishing name changes in the county law journal can cost between $200 and $600. So financial barriers are “burdensome,” she said.

Goodwin said often their participants “feel that they wouldn’t have ever been able to get this done had they not received our help.”

Once the name change process is complete, people can change their driver’s license, social security card, passport, birth certificate, and all the other places their name appears.