JL: I know you were at the RNC, but have you gotten any responses from Democrats? Did they see this speech as one that fostered unity?

CR: Well I did get a statement from Biden-Harris 2024 national campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon. She was less impressed and said the former president — and I quote — “rambled on for well over an hour.” She wrote that the real message was in what Trump didn’t talk about, such as how he overturned Roe v. Wade or about his plan to free those arrested for January 6th attack on the Capitol, which Trump has said he would do on his Truth Social account.

JL: I take it the former president also did not bring up the democratic nomination since that would probably be seen as an attack. Did any of the delegates from our region have any thoughts about what’s going on?

CR: Well yes, since that was the other big news of the day and I was at the RNC, I figured I might as well get the thoughts of the people around me. They seemed to take some enjoyment from the challenges facing the Democrats right now, using words like “shambles,” “chaos” and “disarray.” I asked if any possible candidate might give them some concern in the race. The response was that it didn’t really matter because Trump would win anyway. However, since our Gov. Josh Shapiro’s name has appeared on lists of possible contenders, I asked if they thought he might be able to win his own state of Pennsylvania.

Jeff Bartos from Montgomery County:

“Josh is a talented and very smart politician, but no matter who they put on the ticket, the Democrats are going to have the Biden-Harris agendas. They’re going to have to answer for that, whether it’s inflation, whether it’s the border crisis, whether it’s crime.”

JL: Do we have any polling on whether Gov. Shapiro would be competitive in a race like that one?

CR: Don’t we have polling for everything these days? How else are pollsters going to make a living? But, seriously, a Washington D.C.-based group, BlueLabs Analytics, just released a new poll this week that shows that Shapiro would beat Trump, if the election were held today, outperforming Biden by several points not only in Pa. but across the decisive swing states. Ironically, Shapiro’s response to what happened in Butler appears to be bolstering his national stature as well. All that said, other candidates including Harris fared well against Trump in that poll.

JL: Meanwhile, in Delaware, President Joe Biden is resting, recovering from COVID. What happens if he does drop out of the race?

CR: Well, there are a few ways this can go, but they all basically lead to an open or brokered convention in Chicago in August where the delegates who have already been elected will have to decide on someone else to vote for. If Biden doesn’t endorse anyone, then they are basically free to vote for anyone who is likely to be campaigning. If he does endorse, many delegates will probably be more likely to vote for that person, but it doesn’t mean that they really have to, so there might still be some competition. There’s also talk about having a mini-election where the delegates vote virtually before the convention so they can go to Chicago knowing who their nominee is.

