Philly school asbestos inspection vote delayed to add lead paint checks

Currently, the School District of Philadelphia conducts surveillance inspections of asbestos-containing materials in its buildings every six months and comprehensive inspections every three years, in compliance with federal law, and posts reports on its website. In addition, city inspectors look for unsafe asbestos conditions before and after construction work affecting known asbestos-containing material, or in response to complaints.

But under Green’s bill, the city Health Department or a testing agency certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry would inspect school buildings each year for unsafe asbestos conditions — alongside the inspections already required for factors such as fire safety and water quality.

The bill would also require inspection results to be posted to a publicly accessible website.

“The district has not been able to manage the problems over the years, and so I think that the legislation is going to really help support making sure that schools are safe places for children to learn and for educators to work,” said Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Jordan said the District’s current inspection schedule for asbestos is too infrequent.

“Today you can have an inspection that is required by the government and, you know, two weeks from now there could be exposed asbestos because of the age of the buildings and the lack of maintenance,” he said.

An earlier version of Green’s legislation would have added mold to the inspection list as well, but Green removed this in an amendment introduced last week, because of mold’s ubiquity and the challenges of setting specific standards for it, he said.

The new asbestos inspection requirements would go into effect over the next three years, with one third of School District of Philadelphia-funded school buildings inspected after August 2023, one third after August 2024, and the last third after August 2025.

The district did not provide a comment on the legislation.