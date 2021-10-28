Philly police commissioner says morale is low

The low morale is not unique to Philadelphia police. Departments across the country are having difficulty retaining and recruiting officers. Outlaw points beyond specific incidents in Philadelphia, to larger concerns about changes to policing in America, generally.

“How do we figure out what our roles are when our narratives are vacillating between: ‘We want more cops,’ ‘No we don’t,’ ‘Defund,’ and, ‘By the way, we want you to do these additional things but we don’t believe it’s OK to give you resources to do it,” said Outlaw. “It was a lot of counter-intuitive, conflicting narratives happening all at once with us caught in the middle of that.”

Outlaw said the department has resources available to officers should they feel they need assistance.