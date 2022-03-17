Philadelphia Police say social media could be a motivator for some serious acts of violence in the city, but there are hopes neighborhood-level interventions could help stem the rising tide of violence.

During the city’s bi-weekly violence update with reporters, Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish spoke about how some young people are committing violent acts for bragging rights. Naish said the pandemic was a driving force for the violence, with people cooped up in homes without an outlet to expend their energy. That, he said, resulted in bad acts happening in areas that spread across the country.

“The social media has been driving it,” Naish said. “What we see in our society today, what happens in one part of the country, it doesn’t take years to move across the country, so I think it was starting in other places, and it’s not like I think it would have come here no matter what,” he said.

“They think it’s a game,” Naish said. “It’s a sad indictment of today’s society with some youths that don’t understand the severity of what they are doing is life and death, and it can ruin their life as well as people, the impact that it has on the victims.”