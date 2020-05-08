Inside a mostly empty church in Northeast Philadelphia, Sgt. James O’Connor IV was finally laid to rest.

O’Connor, 46, was fatally shot in the line of duty eight weeks ago, but his funeral Mass was delayed — and fundamentally altered — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Services for fallen police officers typically draw thousands. Social distancing protocols made that impossible on Friday. Only the O’Connor family and a select group of officers sat in the pews of Our Lady Of Calvary Church.

“This is not the way we wanted to say goodbye to my father. It’s just not fair,” said Officer James O’Connor V, who serves in the 6th Police District.

During a roughly hour-long service, O’Connor was remembered as a loving, eccentric husband and father, endlessly devoted to the Philadelphia Police Department and the residents of the city he was sworn to protect during his 23 years with the force.

After removing her black face mask, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw highlighted O’Connor’s bravery before posthumously awarding him with the city’s highest police commendations: the Medal of Honor, Purple Heart and the Sgt. Robert Wilson III Medal of Valor.

“His heroism and sacrifice on behalf of us all can never fully be repaid and will certainly never be forgotten by the Philadelphia Police Department,” said Outlaw, who hugged O’Connor’s wife of 25 years after handing her O’Connor’s Medal of Honor.