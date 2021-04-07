Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia plans to administer state standardized tests this spring to students who attend school in-person — rather than waiting until next fall to give the tests.

That’s according to an internal memo obtained by WHYY.

Students in grades 3-5 who choose the hybrid, in-person option will be asked to take the annual PSSA tests, which are required under federal law.

The memo states that students who remain in all-virtual education this school year will not be asked to take standardized tests this spring. It is possible those students will have to take the tests next school year.

There’s widespread debate and confusion around standardized testing this spring.

The federal government has told states it must administer standardized tests this year, but granted some flexibility on when they can be given.

Taking advantage of that leeway, Pennsylvania told school districts that they could give the annual exams this spring — when they’d usually be given — or next fall.

The School District of Philadelphia has been tight-lipped about whether it would use that flexibility. When WHYY asked a district spokesperson on Monday about the district’s plans, the spokesperson said the district had not yet decided.