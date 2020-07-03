Philly is in a modified ‘green’ phase now. Here’s what you can and can’t do

Philly goes green on Friday, but it may be more in name than in practice.

While the rest of Pennsylvania is technically in the green phase, city officials announced earlier this week that Philadelphia County isn’t meeting all the necessary targets that would allow for a full green phase following the state’s tiered reopening scale.

As coronavirus cases rise across the country, they’re rising in Philly too: the city is averaging more than 100 new cases a day, and about one-third of new cases reported are in people under the age of 30. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said on Thursday that the city is now experiencing a “second wave” of the coronavirus.

Under this restricted phase, gyms and fitness centers will remain closed. Bars and restaurants aren’t permitted to offer dining indoors — which has put a strain on Philly establishments that were readying to open to customers this weekend.

The soonest Philly can now enter the unrestricted green phase is August 1, Farley said. And if cases continue to rise, it’s possible certain activities that are currently allowed may be off-limits.

“Nothing has changed about the virus, nothing has changed about the human body since March,” Farley said on Tuesday. “The only thing that’s going to change is how we behave.”

So what can you do under Philly’s modified green phase?

First and foremost — you’ll need a mask in most public spaces. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine signed an order Wednesday expanding the mask-wearing directive to residents statewide. Now, every time you leave the house, you must wear a mask in places where social distancing of six feet isn’t possible. Philly issued its own version of that order last week.

Most of the activities allowed under Wolf’s green phase tend to be outdoors, or where mask-wearing can be enforced. With that, outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are OK too.