Philadelphia Zoo lights up blue to thank health care workers, first responders

The Philadelphia Zoo put on the ultimate holiday light show LumiNature last season, featuring lit-up sculptures and a laser show among many other dazzling items.

Although LumiNature is a no-go this year because of the pandemic, the country’s oldest zoo is still finding ways to make things shine.

As a nod and thank you to frontline workers, the zoo now has over 50,000 shimmering blue LED lights aglow at the Zoo’s Main Plaza, on its three 80-foot-tall London Plane trees.

The display on the trees and buildings at the zoo’s front entrance at 34th Street and Girard Avenue are a way to safely celebrate the holiday season and recognize the thousands of Philadelphia-area residents who have risked their health to keep everyone else safe during the pandemic.

“It has been a difficult time for so many, with people across the region and across the world being so deeply affected,” said Vikram H. Dewan, Philadelphia Zoo’s president and CEO. “We wanted to show our appreciation to those who have been working tirelessly since the pandemic hit,” Dewan said. “We also wanted to share something beautiful with our neighbors, daily commuters, passersby and zoo supporters. This light display enables us to do both … even if it’s just a small, yet heartfelt, token of our appreciation.”