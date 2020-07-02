Pa. coronavirus recovery: Collaboration to support businesses as they reopen

New city program launched to support reopening businesses

The City of Philadelphia is partnering with the North Broad Renaissance, a nonprofit rooted in community revitalization, to help support local businesses as they prepare to gradually reopen.

In the coming weeks, the collaboration will post an online pledge for businesses to follow the city’s safety guidelines; distribute personal protective equipment; and offer digital posters about social distancing and safety precautions that businesses can download and hang in their establishments.

“Our neighborhood businesses are eager to reopen after the devastating economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shalimar Thomas, executive director of the North Broad Renaissance, said in a statement. “As Philadelphia begins its gradual reopening, it is vital that standards are put in place — and followed — so employees and the public are safe, while protecting the health and economic vitality of our communities.”

To bolster the partnership, Visit Philadelphia is releasing an online resource guide highlighting commercial corridors in nearly 20 city neighborhoods, as well as four surrounding counties.

Philadelphia was expected to move into the green phase of its reopening plan on Friday. City officials have since that pushed back to Aug. 1 — at the earliest — after the daily count of new coronavirus cases stopped dropping.

Under the city’s plan, officials want to see fewer than 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 a day before the green phase can start. There were 124 additional confirmed cases on Wednesday and 142 on Tuesday.