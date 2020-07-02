‘Stuck again’: Philly’s restaurant owners scramble to respond to indoor dining delay

‘Stuck again’

Philadelphia officials announced the delay in indoor dining as case counts in the city began to rise, ending a weeks-long decline.

Recently, the city has been averaging about 100 new cases a day — not meeting the target set of 80 new cases per day to allow activities like indoor dining to resume.

At a press conference Tuesday, officials said indoor dining, along with gyms and fitness centers, would likely remain closed until at least Aug. 1.

By Friday, every county in Pennsylvania will technically be in the “green” phase of reopening, which allows for indoor dining at 50% capacity, though local officials are allowed to impose more restrictive regulations. Allegheny County officials, alarmed at increasing coronavirus cases, recently banned on-site consumption of alcohol at bars and restaurants. New Jersey also delayed restarting indoor dining this week.

“I want businesses to reopen as much as anybody,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday. “At the same time, I think officials that allowed restaurants and bars to open up in Florida and Texas are regretting it right now, and I don’t want us to be there in the future.”

Michael Schulson, a Philadelphia restaurateur with 10 establishments in the city, said he was skeptical officials were thinking much about restaurant owners.

“Unfortunately, I think there is a lack of people involved who have a business background helping to be involved in this process. It seems as if the process is being done by people in a bubble,” Schulson said.

Schulson said four of his restaurants — Independence Beer Garden, Double Knot, Sampan and Via Locusta — have been open for outdoor dining, and were preparing to offer indoor dining Friday.

“We saw that cases were going up [last week], why not say it then?” Schulson said. “That’s kind of the frustration: they just kind of say, ‘You know what, alright, we are not doing it now,’ and that is the same week we are supposed to do it. That doesn’t give people much time to pivot.”

Another prominent Philadelphia restaurant owner, Marc Vetri, was more direct in his criticism.

“This administration is a joke,” Vetri wrote on Twitter.

this is nuts. teens going to shore started a spike so let’s punish the business owners. This administration is a joke https://t.co/RCqGsn0Cjz — marcvetri (@marcvetri) June 30, 2020



For Youma Ba, the indoor dining delay was painful and surprising. She was preparing the West Philadelphia African restaurant she manages, Kilimanjaro, to begin offering dine-in service for the first time since March until a WHYY reporter told her the news Wednesday morning.

“That means we are stuck again,” she responded.

Normally, Ba said, Kilimanjaro is packed in the spring and summer with students and their families, as well as people attending conferences or events at nearby universities. It’s not set up for outdoor dining, and she was excited to see her customers again for the first time in months. She was also excited about making some badly needed cash. She’s been late on rent every month since April.

“The pandemic is scary now, and getting to another month, and not knowing when the students come back too,” Ba said. “We just have to pray to God to change the situation soon.”

Other restaurant owners had already decided not to immediately restart indoor dining due to coronavirus concerns.

“I was glad to hear [about the delay] because then we would be playing the same rules,” said Peter Hwang, owner of the South Philly Korean gastropub SouthGate.